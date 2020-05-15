Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SCVL traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $21.18. 8,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $325.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

