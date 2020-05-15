Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issued By B. Riley

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chromadex in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chromadex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Chromadex alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chromadex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 157,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $269.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chromadex by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.