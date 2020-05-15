Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Issued By Cormark (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. ValuEngine cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of OR opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 60.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 602,900 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,072,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

