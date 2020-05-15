Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verso Corp Issued By BWS Financial (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verso in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verso by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Verso by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

