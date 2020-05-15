Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

