Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issued By William Blair

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verra Mobility in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRRM. BidaskClub raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

VRRM opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,066 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.1% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,115,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 477,275 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,117,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $72,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.