Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XLRN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

XLRN stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

