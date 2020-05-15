Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bloom Energy Corp Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bloom Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 12,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $937.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $96,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $198,578 over the last 90 days. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

