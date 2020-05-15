Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Increased by Analyst

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group cut Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:CERC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,616. The company has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.77. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Cerecor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cerecor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cerecor Inc. sold 92,777 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $143,804.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,805,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,199,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 1,981,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $5,428,540.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,147,876 shares of company stock worth $9,958,879. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

