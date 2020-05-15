Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Reduced by B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

CLDT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

CLDT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 16,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $238.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

