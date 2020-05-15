Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Lowered by B. Riley

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LiqTech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the industrial goods maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 125,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,156. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LiqTech International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

