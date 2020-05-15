Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Decreased by Analyst

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.96. 77,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,698. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $109,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

