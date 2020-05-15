Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Verso Corp Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verso in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.11 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

VRS stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Verso has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $475.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Verso by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

