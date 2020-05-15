Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Issued By B. Riley

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

METC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,825. The company has a market cap of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

