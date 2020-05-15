Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIS. Laurentian decreased their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

SIS traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.80. 40,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,463. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $627.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$14.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$96.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.70 million.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

