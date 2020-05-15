Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trinseo S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

TSE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $748.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Trinseo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Trinseo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

In other Trinseo news, Director Henri Steinmetz acquired 17,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $210,480.00. Insiders have bought 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.