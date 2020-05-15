Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.10. 46,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Associated Banc by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $62,066,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Associated Banc by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Associated Banc by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280,804 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

