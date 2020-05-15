Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mylan NV Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mylan in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Mylan alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 2,641,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. Mylan has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.