Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Cormark

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$51.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OR. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.19.

Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.37. 257,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -9.05. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.90%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.