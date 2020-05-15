Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Issued By B. Riley

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for RMR Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,126. The company has a market cap of $773.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 211.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter worth $3,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.