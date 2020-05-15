Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBH. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 274,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,337. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,150 shares of company stock worth $308,773. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

