Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings Inc Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Camping World in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 710,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $18,228,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

