Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Increased by Analyst

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

