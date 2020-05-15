Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Increased by Raymond James (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Emera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB raised their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

TSE EMA traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 115,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,562. Emera has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.