Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EZCORP Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of EZCORP in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EZPW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. 12,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,092. EZCORP has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. EZCORP’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in EZCORP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in EZCORP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 758.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

