Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for FMC Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FMC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

