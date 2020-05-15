Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lowered by Analyst

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 1,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $894.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

