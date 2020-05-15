Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Identiv Inc Lowered by Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) – Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

INVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,517. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $28,888.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 152,697 shares of company stock worth $457,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

