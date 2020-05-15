Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Kingstone Companies Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.74. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $10.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 93,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

