Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Lifted by Analyst

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%.

OSMT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of OSMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.52. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,952 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,378 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

