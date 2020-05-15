Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 18,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,994. The company has a market cap of $280.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.80. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 475,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 26.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 143,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.81%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.