Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Issued By SunTrust Banks

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Vanguard in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AVD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 6,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.01.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.05 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 42,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.