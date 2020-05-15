Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Issued By B. Riley

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UMH. DA Davidson lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 84,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,456. The firm has a market cap of $489.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 21,786 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $244,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,355 shares of company stock valued at $336,770 and sold 18,085 shares valued at $215,828. 10.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

