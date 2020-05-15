Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S- Lowered by SVB Leerink (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.63. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.