QASH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123,761.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. QASH has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $123,761.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02001067 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Hotbit, EXX, IDEX, Liquid, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

