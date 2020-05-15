QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 340

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QQ. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 344.50 ($4.53).

LON:QQ traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 301.20 ($3.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.19).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

