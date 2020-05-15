QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QQ. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.50 ($4.53).

LON:QQ traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 301.20 ($3.96). 454,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.19). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 314.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.40.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

