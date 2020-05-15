Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QIWI shares. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,055,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 719,435 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth about $5,978,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 471,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 304,270 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 286,605 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter worth about $5,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

