Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $350.86 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $147.69 million and $350.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00016060 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, DragonEX and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,416,136 coins and its circulating supply is 96,696,716 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, EXX, Liquid, OKEx, Exrates, Ovis, Upbit, Crex24, HBUS, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Gate.io, CoinExchange, BitForex, Poloniex, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Binance, BigONE, Iquant, CoinEgg, ABCC, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, LBank, Coinone, Coindeal, Liqui, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bittrex, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Bleutrade, BCEX, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Allcoin, Coinnest, Bibox, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.