Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Quanta Services worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $63,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of PWR opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

