Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Cap Reaches $3,711.79

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $3,711.79 and approximately $27.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.67 or 0.02011201 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00085160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00168798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

