Quantstamp Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $282,157.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.02014818 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00170498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, GOPAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

