Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Quark has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $334.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,533,146 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

