Quasarcoin (QAC) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $430,521.31 and approximately $2,506.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00047615 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,423,324 coins and its circulating supply is 168,423,324 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.