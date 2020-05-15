Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion.

