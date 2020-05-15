Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 million.

Shares of QRHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 64,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $28,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 34,517 shares of company stock worth $43,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

