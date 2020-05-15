QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Cap of $9.25 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $111,258.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,333,778 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

