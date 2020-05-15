Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Now Covered by Analysts at Clarus Securities

Research analysts at Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 139.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, April 5th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

QUISF remained flat at $$0.52 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,489. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud assessment, migration and implementation, and activation services; cloud solutions services; and managed services, such as system administration and operations, and monitoring, as well as application maintenance, configurations, and upgrading.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.