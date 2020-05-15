Quiztok Price Down 44.3% Over Last Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $2.30 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00048546 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

