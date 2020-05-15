QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $443,060.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $50.98 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.90 or 0.03506331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031080 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,935,192 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.